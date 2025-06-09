Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Museum Enclave Opening

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Chad Menegay 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Fort Gregg-Adams opened its Museum Enclave June 13, 2025, making public access easier to its world-class Army museums. The installation continues planning for a Defense Community Enclave that will feature public and private investment to increase military readiness and quality of life.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966861
    VIRIN: 250613-A-WA652-1001
    Filename: DOD_111074781
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Museum Enclave Opening, by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    quality of life
    community
    readiness
    Army Museums
    Defense Community Enclave
    community investment

