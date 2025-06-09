Museum Enclave Opening

Fort Gregg-Adams opened its Museum Enclave June 13, 2025, making public access easier to its world-class Army museums. The installation continues planning for a Defense Community Enclave that will feature public and private investment to increase military readiness and quality of life.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 15:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966861
|VIRIN:
|250613-A-WA652-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111074781
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
