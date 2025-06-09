Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Ripley Celebrates U.S. Army's 250th Birthday

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers training at Camp Ripley Training Center, near Little Falls, Minnesota, give shoutouts to the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday on June 14th, 2025 (Minnesota National Guard Video by Mr. Tony Housey).

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 14:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966845
    VIRIN: 250614-A-KL308-6693
    Filename: DOD_111074506
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Ripley Celebrates U.S. Army's 250th Birthday, by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Ripley
    Army Birthday
    army250

