Camp Ripley Celebrates U.S. Army's 250th Birthday

Soldiers training at Camp Ripley Training Center, near Little Falls, Minnesota, give shoutouts to the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday on June 14th, 2025 (Minnesota National Guard Video by Mr. Tony Housey).
|06.13.2025
|06.13.2025 14:47
|Video Productions
|966845
|250614-A-KL308-6693
|DOD_111074506
|00:00:47
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|0
|0
