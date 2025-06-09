Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU ARGMEUEX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.13.2025

    Video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 12-June 1, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWO ARG shipping, conducts various mission essential tasks that enhances operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 16:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966835
    VIRIN: 250613-M-DB868-1001
    Filename: DOD_111074394
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU ARGMEUEX, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usmc
    22nd MEU
    MEUSOC
    ARGMEUEX
    BLT3/6
    IWO ARG-22nd MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download