U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group Marine Expeditionary Unit Exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, May 12-June 1, 2025. During ARGMEUEX, the 22nd MEU, aboard IWO ARG shipping, conducts various mission essential tasks that enhances operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 16:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966835
|VIRIN:
|250613-M-DB868-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111074394
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 22nd MEU ARGMEUEX, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.