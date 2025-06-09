Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alabama National Guard Lethality Group trains to create a more efficient and lethal force

    UNITED STATES

    05.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    The Alabama National Guard Lethality groups trains Alabama Soldiers and Airmen to be more competent, capable, and lethal at Clarke Range.

    Location: US

