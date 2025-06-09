Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th Training Command Army 250th Birthday Shout Out

    NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2025

    Video by Lt. Col. Thomas Piernicky 

    80th Training Command (Reserve)

    Maj. Gen. Mike Dougherty, Commanding General of the 80th Training Command, along with Soldiers in the 80th TC headquarters, wish the U.S. Army a happy 250th birthday.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 09:12
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 966761
    VIRIN: 250601-A-EQ434-8143
    Filename: DOD_111072854
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: NORTH CHESTERFIELD, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    #ARMY250

