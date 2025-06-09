U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Crage Notice, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discusses the purpose of Project Flytrap, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 9, 2025. Project Flytrap involves the application of new technologies alongside our NATO allies and partners to improve combined lethality and deter against unmanned aerial system threats. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)
“The Last Battle” by Edward Cooper is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 07:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966746
|VIRIN:
|250609-A-NH796-9128
|Filename:
|DOD_111072560
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army tests new C-UAS technologies during Project Flytrap, by PFC Brent Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
