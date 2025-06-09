Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army tests new C-UAS technologies during Project Flytrap

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.09.2025

    Video by Pfc. Brent Lee 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Crage Notice, assigned to 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, discusses the purpose of Project Flytrap, Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 9, 2025. Project Flytrap involves the application of new technologies alongside our NATO allies and partners to improve combined lethality and deter against unmanned aerial system threats. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Brent Lee)

    “The Last Battle” by Edward Cooper is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of this 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s license please email team@dewolfemusic.com

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 07:39
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    TAGS

    VCorps, ProjFlytrap, StrongerTogether, EuropeAfricaInnovation, EUCOM, WeAreNATO

