    Pacific Spotlight - Continue to serve

    JAPAN

    06.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Kennedy 

    AFN Tokyo

    U.S. Army Garrison Japan celebrates the upcoming 250th Army Birthday with this "Soldier Spotlight" highlighting CPL Evelyn Carrillo, U.S. Army 765th Transportation Terminal Battalion-Japan, and why she continues to serve.
    Video courtesy of Camp Zama Public Affairs, Ayako Watsuji (repackaged by AFN Tokyo for television broadcast)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.13.2025 02:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966726
    VIRIN: 250611-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_111072341
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

