CLDJ firefighters practice live burns

U.S. firefighters, assigned to Camp Lemonnier, conduct a live burn training at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, May 25, 2025. Firefighters practice a variety of training, such as live burns, rappelling, CPR, and more to ensure preparedness for any given scenario. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2025 02:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966724
|VIRIN:
|250609-F-YU294-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111072337
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
