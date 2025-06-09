Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    647 CES Base X Foundation B-roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 647th Air Base Group construct the foundation of a permanent structure. The structure will be utilized during future joint service and total force integration exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 18:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966697
    VIRIN: 250514-F-JA727-7638
    Filename: DOD_111071920
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 647 CES Base X Foundation B-roll, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download