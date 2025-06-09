Airmen assigned to the 647th Air Base Group construct the foundation of a permanent structure. The structure will be utilized during future joint service and total force integration exercises. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 18:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966697
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-JA727-7638
|Filename:
|DOD_111071920
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
This work, 647 CES Base X Foundation B-roll, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
