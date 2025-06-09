Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WAT Obstacle Course B-roll

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    Warrior Airman Training was divided into four modules including classroom instruction, skills rodeo, application-based scenarios and a culminating exercise designed to follow the "crawl, walk, run" philosophy, progressively increasing in difficulty and complexity. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 18:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966696
    VIRIN: 250422-F-JA727-7651
    Filename: DOD_111071919
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WAT Obstacle Course B-roll, by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

