WAT Obstacle Course B-roll

Warrior Airman Training was divided into four modules including classroom instruction, skills rodeo, application-based scenarios and a culminating exercise designed to follow the "crawl, walk, run" philosophy, progressively increasing in difficulty and complexity. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 18:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966696
|VIRIN:
|250422-F-JA727-7651
|Filename:
|DOD_111071919
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
