    316th Security Forces sweep buses at America’s Airfield for 250th Army Birthday arrival

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna 

    316th Wing

    U.S. Air Force 316th Security Support Squadron military working dogs sweep contracted buses at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 10, 2025. The security checks ensured safe access to the flightline used by more than 2,000 Soldiers and presidential aircraft during the Army’s 250th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 19:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966692
    VIRIN: 250610-F-VR960-1005
    Filename: DOD_111071779
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Military working dogs
    force protection
    Joint Base Andrews
    316th Security Support Squadron
    Army 250th Birthday
    Vehicle security sweep

