    Army helicopters stage at Andrews for 250th Army Birthday operations

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna and Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach

    316th Wing

    U.S. Army AH-64E Apache, MH-60 Black Hawk and MH-47G Chinook helicopters land and stage at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 11, 2025. The operation supported joint readiness preparations ahead of the Army’s 250th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach and Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 19:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966688
    VIRIN: 250611-F-F3202-1003
    Filename: DOD_111071709
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army helicopters stage at Andrews for 250th Army Birthday operations, by A1C Patrick Njuguna and SrA Daniel Walderbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade
    Joint Base Andrews
    ARMY250
    Army 250th Birthday
    Refueling support
    Troop transport logistics

