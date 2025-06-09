Army helicopters stage at Andrews for 250th Army Birthday operations

U.S. Army AH-64E Apache, MH-60 Black Hawk and MH-47G Chinook helicopters land and stage at Joint Base Andrews, Md., June 11, 2025. The operation supported joint readiness preparations ahead of the Army’s 250th birthday celebration. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Daniel Walderbach and Airman 1st Class Patrick Njuguna)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 19:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966688
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-F3202-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111071709
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
