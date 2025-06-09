Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army 250th Birthday Walk/Run at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Eugene Garcia 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    The U.S. Army celebrates its 250th Birthday on June 14th. To commemorate the upcoming birthday, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground has been hosting a series of events, challenges, a video screening and lunch specials. This morning Soldiers and civilians laced up their running shoes for a 2.50 fun run/walk. Following the run the YPG community gathered inside the YPG Fitness Center for a ceremony which included the National Anthem rendered by Carlos Garcia, and the ceremonial cutting of the Army Birthday cake.

    The celebration continues throughout the weekend. On Sat. June 14, YPG will be at the Colorado River State Historic Park for a free community celebration honoring the Army’s 250 years of defending our country’s freedom. Gates open at 9 a.m. for the free event.

    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 17:24
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250th Birthday Walk/Run at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground, by Eugene Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    yuma proving ground

