Army 250th Birthday Walk/Run at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

The U.S. Army celebrates its 250th Birthday on June 14th. To commemorate the upcoming birthday, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground has been hosting a series of events, challenges, a video screening and lunch specials. This morning Soldiers and civilians laced up their running shoes for a 2.50 fun run/walk. Following the run the YPG community gathered inside the YPG Fitness Center for a ceremony which included the National Anthem rendered by Carlos Garcia, and the ceremonial cutting of the Army Birthday cake.



The celebration continues throughout the weekend. On Sat. June 14, YPG will be at the Colorado River State Historic Park for a free community celebration honoring the Army’s 250 years of defending our country’s freedom. Gates open at 9 a.m. for the free event.