U.S. Army Sustainment Command Relinquishment of Command ceremony

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Brigadier General John “Brad” Hinson handed over the U.S. Army Sustainment Command colors to Mr. Dan J. Reilly, deputy to the commanding general, during a Relinquishment of Command ceremony June 12, at Memorial Field at Rock Island Arsenal. Brig. Gen. Hinson moves on to First Theater Sustainment Command, headquartered at Fort Knox, KY.
