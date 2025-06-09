Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Army 250 at Twilight Tattoo

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin Drake of the U.S. Army Parachute Team performs a demonstration parachute jump on Fort Myer-Henderson Hall on 12 June 2025. The jump was part of the Army 250th birthday celebration event at Twilight Tattoo in Fort Myer, Va. (U.S. Army video by SFC Justin Drake)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 14:54
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Golden Knights
    Fort Meyer
    Army 250
    Army 250 Birthday
    ARMY250
    Army 250th Birthday Week
    ARMY 250 Twilight Tattoo 2025

