Sgt. 1st Class Justin Drake of the U.S. Army Parachute Team performs a demonstration parachute jump on Fort Myer-Henderson Hall on 12 June 2025. The jump was part of the Army 250th birthday celebration event at Twilight Tattoo in Fort Myer, Va. (U.S. Army video by SFC Justin Drake)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 14:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966651
|VIRIN:
|250611-D-GH686-3431
|Filename:
|DOD_111070906
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team jumps for Army 250 at Twilight Tattoo, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
