    Air Force Test Pilot School Class 24B Graduation Video

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Courtesy Video

    412th Test Wing   

    Student created video compilation of activities throughout a year at the United States Air Force Test Pilot School, class 24-Bravo. The TPS mission is to create test leaders, develop school staff and conduct test research to accelerate multidomain capabilities to the warfighter. (Courtesy video by Keith Peskosky, Class 24B)

    Edwards Air Force Base
    Test Pilot School
    412th Test Wing
    Air Force Test Center
    USAF TPS

