Coast Guard medevacs man 185 miles offshore San Francisco

U.S. Coast Guard conducts hoist during an emergency medevac of an adult male 185 miles offshore of San Francisco June 10, 2025. District 11 watchstanders received a call at about 10 a.m. Sunday, from the captain of the cargo ship Aetos that a 40-year-old crew member aboard was exhibiting symptoms of appendicitis approximately 820 miles offshore. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
