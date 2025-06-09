Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard medevacs man 185 miles offshore San Francisco

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard conducts hoist during an emergency medevac of an adult male 185 miles offshore of San Francisco June 10, 2025. District 11 watchstanders received a call at about 10 a.m. Sunday, from the captain of the cargo ship Aetos that a 40-year-old crew member aboard was exhibiting symptoms of appendicitis approximately 820 miles offshore. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    Coast Guard
    California
    CoastGuardNewsWire

