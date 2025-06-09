Coast Guard conducts multi-agency strike force operation at Virginia International Gateway

Multiple units assigned to Coast Guard Sector Virginia, along with partner law enforcement agencies, conducted a multi-agency strike force operation (MASFO) June 9, 2025, at the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia. MASFO is an annual event that allows local agencies to conduct various inspections to ensure the safe and legal transportation of cargo through the Port of Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)
