    Coast Guard conducts multi-agency strike force operation at Virginia International Gateway

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Multiple units assigned to Coast Guard Sector Virginia, along with partner law enforcement agencies, conducted a multi-agency strike force operation (MASFO) June 9, 2025, at the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia. MASFO is an annual event that allows local agencies to conduct various inspections to ensure the safe and legal transportation of cargo through the Port of Virginia. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 13:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966636
    VIRIN: 250609-G-TW220-1002
    Filename: DOD_111070521
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

