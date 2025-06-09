920th Mission Support Group led a full-scale mass expeditionary training exercise, bringing together Airmen from across the wing. This training is designed to prepare Airmen to operate in dynamic, high-threat environments where chemical hazards and other operational stressors may be present.
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 12:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966622
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-UG813-1001
|PIN:
|91291
|Filename:
|DOD_111070161
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 920th Mission Support Group leads a full-scale mass expeditionary training exercise, by TSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.