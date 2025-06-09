Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    920th Mission Support Group leads a full-scale mass expeditionary training exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir 

    920th Rescue Wing

    920th Mission Support Group led a full-scale mass expeditionary training exercise, bringing together Airmen from across the wing. This training is designed to prepare Airmen to operate in dynamic, high-threat environments where chemical hazards and other operational stressors may be present.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966622
    VIRIN: 250611-F-UG813-1001
    PIN: 91291
    Filename: DOD_111070161
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 920th Mission Support Group leads a full-scale mass expeditionary training exercise, by TSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    920th Mission Support Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download