    Around the Air Force: Risk and Readiness, Project Magellan, Pilot Training Overhaul - SLATED VERSION

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Louis Koconis 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, the Air Force Safety Center announces Phase II of the Chief of Staff’s Integrating Risk and Readiness campaign, Project Magellan earns international recognition by winning the 2025 Founder’s Award, and AETC aims to train 1,500 pilots per year.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 12:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966615
    VIRIN: 250612-F-XD815-1001
    Filename: DOD_111070051
    Length: 00:02:10
    Location: US

    This work, Around the Air Force: Risk and Readiness, Project Magellan, Pilot Training Overhaul - SLATED VERSION, by TSgt Louis Koconis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF, Air Force, ATAF, Around the Air Force, AFTV

