    Ark. Guardsmen Describe Sling Load From A Black Hawk

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daniel Lankford, UH-60 Black Hawk pilot, and Sgt. Connor Hesington, UH-60 Black Hawk crew chief with 1st Battalion, 185th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 77th Theater Aviation Brigade explain conducting a sling load from the perspective of the Black Hawk crew.

    (Arkansas Army National Guard photos by 1st Sgt. Jim Heuston)

    TAGS

    black hawk helicopter
    Arkansas National Guard
    77th Theater Aviation Brigade
    sling load operation
    Fort Chaffee Maneuver Training Center (ARNG)

