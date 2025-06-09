U.S. Marine recruits with Alpha Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the Crucible, aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 5, 2025. The Crucible is the culminating event of recruit training in which recruits must endure a 54-hour field training exercise that tests everything they have learned over the past three months, overcoming obstacles and working together as a team in order to complete various missions. ( U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 10:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966591
|VIRIN:
|250605-M-JM917-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111069787
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alpha Company Crucible, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.