TCCC and Weapons Combat Readiness Training

Members of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, participated in Combat Readiness Inspection training over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, June 6, 2025. The Combat Readiness Inspection training ensures Airmen are fully prepared to perform critical warfighting skills under pressure, validating their ability to meet mission requirements in any operational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 10:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966586
|VIRIN:
|250607-Z-UY850-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111069739
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
