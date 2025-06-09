Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TCCC and Weapons Combat Readiness Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Members of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, participated in Combat Readiness Inspection training over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, June 6, 2025. The Combat Readiness Inspection training ensures Airmen are fully prepared to perform critical warfighting skills under pressure, validating their ability to meet mission requirements in any operational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 10:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966586
    VIRIN: 250607-Z-UY850-1002
    Filename: DOD_111069739
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TCCC and Weapons Combat Readiness Training, by TSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Illinois Air National Guard
    TCCC
    182nd Airlift Wing
    Weapons Combat Readiness Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download