TCCC and Weapons Combat Readiness Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966586" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, participated in Combat Readiness Inspection training over drill weekend at the 182nd Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois, June 6, 2025. The Combat Readiness Inspection training ensures Airmen are fully prepared to perform critical warfighting skills under pressure, validating their ability to meet mission requirements in any operational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)