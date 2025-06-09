Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    206th Field Artillery Conducts Close-Range Live Fire

    FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Corey Collins and fellow Arkansas National Guard Soldiers with Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, conducts direct fire training at close range at Fort Chaffee, Ark., June 6, 2025. The M777A2 Howitzer can fire rounds more than 20 miles away, making close-range training a highlight for the Soldiers who can see the impact of their rounds.
    (Arkansas Army National Guard Photos by Staff Sgt. Marie Bryant)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 10:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966575
    VIRIN: 250606-Z-YO076-3990
    Filename: DOD_111069628
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT CHAFFEE, ARKANSAS, US

    This work, 206th Field Artillery Conducts Close-Range Live Fire, by SSG Marie Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    range
    annual training
    Howitzer 777
    ARANG
    206th FAR

