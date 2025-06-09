Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    British soldiers fly FPV drones for CUAS training during Project Flytrap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.08.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    British Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment fly a Neros Archer drone during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 8, 2025. The drone operators flew the drone near U.S. and U.K. training lanes, which allowed for testing and feedback on new, low-cost, and portable counter-unmanned aerial systems. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 09:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966534
    VIRIN: 250608-A-VC863-9061
    Filename: DOD_111069165
    Length: 00:02:21
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British soldiers fly FPV drones for CUAS training during Project Flytrap, by SPC Elijah Magana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VCorps, ProjFlytrap, StrongerTogether, EuropeAfricaInnovation, EUCOM, WeAreNATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download