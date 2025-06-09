British soldiers fly FPV drones for CUAS training during Project Flytrap

British Army soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, Royal Yorkshire Regiment fly a Neros Archer drone during Project Flytrap at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Hohenfels, Germany, June 8, 2025. The drone operators flew the drone near U.S. and U.K. training lanes, which allowed for testing and feedback on new, low-cost, and portable counter-unmanned aerial systems. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 09:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966534
|VIRIN:
|250608-A-VC863-9061
|Filename:
|DOD_111069165
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
