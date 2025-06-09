A video highlighting the capabilities of Helicopter Company with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 26, 2025. Helicopter Company provides the MEU air to land capabilities, allowing Marines to insert nearer and faster on MEU objectives. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 06:00
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|966523
|VIRIN:
|250526-M-MH864-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111069130
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31 Seconds with 31st MEU | Helicopter Company, by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.