    31 Seconds with 31st MEU | Helicopter Company

    INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A video highlighting the capabilities of Helicopter Company with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, in the Indo-Pacific, May, 26, 2025. Helicopter Company provides the MEU air to land capabilities, allowing Marines to insert nearer and faster on MEU objectives. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 06:00
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 966523
    VIRIN: 250526-M-MH864-1001
    Filename: DOD_111069130
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: INDO-PACIFIC, U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31 Seconds with 31st MEU | Helicopter Company, by LCpl Victor Gurrola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Readiness
    MAGTF
    Capable
    Lethality
    CH-53E Super Stallion
    MV-22B Osprey

