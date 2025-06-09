Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers challenge elementary students in Japan to try Army PT during ‘Purple Up’ event

    JAPAN

    06.11.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    More than 300 students at Arnn Elementary School got to run, jump and crawl like a Soldier during the school’s “Purple Up” Physical Test Day, held recently in celebration of the Month of the Military Child.

    Soldiers assigned to the 5th Transportation Company at Yokohama North Dock led the more than 300 students in a series of Army-style physical fitness challenges.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 02:03
    Location: JP

    This work, Soldiers challenge elementary students in Japan to try Army PT during ‘Purple Up’ event, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

