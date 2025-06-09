Soldiers challenge elementary students in Japan to try Army PT during ‘Purple Up’ event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 300 students at Arnn Elementary School got to run, jump and crawl like a Soldier during the school’s “Purple Up” Physical Test Day, held recently in celebration of the Month of the Military Child.



Soldiers assigned to the 5th Transportation Company at Yokohama North Dock led the more than 300 students in a series of Army-style physical fitness challenges.