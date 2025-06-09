Soldiers challenge elementary students in Japan to try Army PT during ‘Purple Up’ event

More than 300 students at Arnn Elementary School got to run, jump and crawl like a Soldier during the school’s “Purple Up” Physical Test Day, held recently in celebration of the Month of the Military Child.
Soldiers assigned to the 5th Transportation Company at Yokohama North Dock led the more than 300 students in a series of Army-style physical fitness challenges.
Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
Date Posted:
|06.12.2025 02:03
Category:
|Package
Video ID:
|966494
VIRIN:
|250612-A-MS361-9687
Filename:
|DOD_111068831
Length:
|00:02:19
Location:
|JP
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
