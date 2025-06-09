Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army military police, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members strengthen bilateral communication skills through joint training

    JAPAN

    06.11.2025

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to the 88th Military Police and 901st Military Working Dog detachments and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 4th Engineer Group on Camp Zama recently strengthened their bilateral communication skills through joint training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.12.2025 02:00
    Location: JP

