U.S. Army military police, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members strengthen bilateral communication skills through joint training

Soldiers assigned to the 88th Military Police and 901st Military Working Dog detachments and members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s 4th Engineer Group on Camp Zama recently strengthened their bilateral communication skills through joint training.
|06.11.2025
|06.12.2025 02:00
|Package
|966493
|250612-A-MS361-8194
|DOD_111068827
|00:02:39
|Location:
|JP
|0
|0
