Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EOD Technicians Compete in Coconut Crab Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.04.2025

    Video by William Busby 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SANTA RITA, Guam (June 5, 2025) – U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 compete in the second day of challenges for the Coconut Crab Competition at Naval Base Guam, June 5. The combat-focused skills competition challenges the physical and mental endurance of EODMU-5 personnel, with top performers advancing to the King Crab Competition in Virginia Beach, Va. A component of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One, EODMU-5, is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute naval construction, expeditionary logistics, explosive ordnance disposal, maritime expeditionary security, and exploitation forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy video by William J. Busby III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 23:12
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 966470
    VIRIN: 250611-D-ES098-1001
    Filename: DOD_111068511
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EOD Technicians Compete in Coconut Crab Competition, by William Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download