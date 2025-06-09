Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250610_ICE_Omaha Worksite Enforcement

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by James Truitt 

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement           

    OMAHA, Neb.- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers and their federal partners were assaulted by an illegal alien while executing a federal search warrant at Glenn Valley Foods into the large-scale employment of aliens without legal work authorization, June 10.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 20:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966463
    VIRIN: 250610-O-VX895-2161
    Filename: DOD_111068365
    Length: 00:09:36
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US

    Omaha
    ICE
    ERO
    HSI
    Worksite Enforcement

