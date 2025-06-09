Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Drill Team rehearses drill movements in preparation for the Army 250th Birthday [B-Roll]

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    The U.S. Army Drill Team, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, rehearses drill movements in preparation for the Army 250th Birthday Parade at Ft. McNair, Washington D.C., June 10, 2025. The Army will highlight 250 years of service to the nation with a special emphasis on past, present and future capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    The Old Guard
    3d Infantry Division
    #ARMY250
    Army 250th Birthday
    Army Birthday Parade
    Army 250th Birthday Celebration

