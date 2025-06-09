U.S. Army Drill Team rehearses drill movements in preparation for the Army 250th Birthday [B-Roll]

The U.S. Army Drill Team, 4th Battalion, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, rehearses drill movements in preparation for the Army 250th Birthday Parade at Ft. McNair, Washington D.C., June 10, 2025. The Army will highlight 250 years of service to the nation with a special emphasis on past, present and future capabilities. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966440
|VIRIN:
|250611-A-VM913-1030
|Filename:
|DOD_111067794
|Length:
|00:02:49
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
