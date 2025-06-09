British and American Soldiers Conduct Joint Logistics Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



British soldiers from the 152nd North Irish Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, work alongside U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers during bulk fuel operations at Fort Barfoot, Virginia, as part of Operation Mojave Falcon 2025. The B-roll footage highlights joint efforts in assault hoseline setup, pump operations, and technical coordination between allied forces. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe Jean-Baptiste, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command).