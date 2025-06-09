British and American Soldiers Conduct Joint Logistics Training

British soldiers from the 152nd North Irish Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, work alongside U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers during bulk fuel operations at Fort Barfoot, Virginia, as part of Operation Mojave Falcon 2025. The B-roll footage highlights joint efforts in assault hoseline setup, pump operations, and technical coordination between allied forces. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe Jean-Baptiste, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command).
