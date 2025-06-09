Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British and American Soldiers Conduct Joint Logistics Training

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    British soldiers from the 152nd North Irish Regiment, Royal Logistic Corps, work alongside U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers during bulk fuel operations at Fort Barfoot, Virginia, as part of Operation Mojave Falcon 2025. The B-roll footage highlights joint efforts in assault hoseline setup, pump operations, and technical coordination between allied forces. Mojave Falcon is a multi-faceted, first-of-its-kind Army Reserve training exercise that integrates the Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), National Training Center (NTC), Global Medic, Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX), Port Operations, and Nationwide Move. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Kanangwe Jean-Baptiste, 311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 14:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966414
    VIRIN: 250609-A-PK275-7711
    Filename: DOD_111067169
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British and American Soldiers Conduct Joint Logistics Training, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    MojaveFalcon25

