    3rd Infantry Division Command Leadership Army 250 Shout Out

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathon Reffeor, senior enlisted leader of 3rd ID, give their Army 250 shout out at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 2, 2025.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    3rd ID
    army250

