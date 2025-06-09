Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    14th Marines Conduct Regimental FIREX

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines with 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a regimental fire exercise across the United States, June 4-11, 2025. FIREX is a regiment level exercise designed to increase mission capabilities and enhance operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 12:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966388
    VIRIN: 250611-M-RY790-1001
    Filename: DOD_111066628
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th Marines Conduct Regimental FIREX, by Cpl Kanoa Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MFRREGIMETNALFIREX25, artillery, howitzer, November Battery, Reserves, 14th Marine Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download