14th Marines Conduct Regimental FIREX

U.S. Marines with 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, conduct a regimental fire exercise across the United States, June 4-11, 2025. FIREX is a regiment level exercise designed to increase mission capabilities and enhance operational readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kanoa Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 12:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966388
|VIRIN:
|250611-M-RY790-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111066628
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
