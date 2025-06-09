101st Airborne Division Stress Shoot B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) participate in the stress shoot event for the Week of the Eagles (WoE) on Fort Campbell, KY, June 10, 2025. WoE is an annual event that celebrates the heritage and legacy of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) through honoring veterans, current soldiers, and the community. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)