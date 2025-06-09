Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman speaks on 81st Anniversary of D-Day

    FRANCE

    06.08.2025

    Courtesy Video

    93rd Air Ground Operations Wing

    Five U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing participated in an 81st Anniversary of D-Day international parachute demonstration in France, June 8, 2025. The jump served as a symbolic tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Allied forces who fought in World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by 93d Air Ground Operations Wing)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 10:03
    Location: FR

    DDay
    Stronger Together
    WWII81inEurope

