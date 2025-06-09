Five U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing participated in an 81st Anniversary of D-Day international parachute demonstration in France, June 8, 2025. The jump served as a symbolic tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the Allied forces who fought in World War II. (U.S. Air Force video by 93d Air Ground Operations Wing)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 10:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|966370
|VIRIN:
|250511-F-F3360-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111066134
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airman speaks on 81st Anniversary of D-Day, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.