Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, descend the rappel tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 1, 2024. The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights and to trust their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 08:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966359
|VIRIN:
|240701-M-VW800-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111065973
|Length:
|00:09:38
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Golf Company Rappel Tower (B-roll), by LCpl Kenneth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.