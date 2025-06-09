Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Rappel Tower (B-roll)

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kenneth Johnson 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, descend the rappel tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 1, 2024. The 47-foot-tall rappel tower helps recruits overcome their fear of heights and to trust their gear. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kenneth Johnson)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 08:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966359
    VIRIN: 240701-M-VW800-1002
    Filename: DOD_111065973
    Length: 00:09:38
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    Rappel Tower, ERR, MCRDPI, Training, Recruits

