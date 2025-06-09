Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Engineer Brigade Conduct Limited Visibility Wet Gap Crossing

    FRECATEI, ROMANIA

    06.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct limited visibility wet gap crossing during exercise Saber Guardian 25 in Frecatei, Romania, June 10, 2025. Saber Guardian 25 is an exercise co-led by the Romanian Joint Force Command and U.S. Army Europe that is designed to improve the integration of multinational combat forces and interoperability, enabling Allies and forces to operate together to communicate more effectively through shared procedures creating war ready Soldiers ready to defend on any front. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)

    ["Only One Day 30s" by Mikhail Galkin is licensed under De Wolfe Music Library. To request a copy of the 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment’s music license please email team@dewolfemusic.com]

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 08:34
    Location: FRECATEI, RO

    This work, 7th Engineer Brigade Conduct Limited Visibility Wet Gap Crossing, by SPC Nathan Arellano Tlaczani, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Romania
    VCorps
    SaberGuardian
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    DefenderEurope

