U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, and the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, conduct a shoot, move, communicate and close quarters battle training during Sentry North at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, June 5, 2025. Sentry North 2025 focused on operating in a contested environment with adversary aircraft, electronic jamming, and simulated surface-to-air threats, providing a premier joint training opportunity to ensure participating units are combat-ready and interoperable in operationally limited environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 08:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966349
|VIRIN:
|250605-Z-HM700-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111065801
|Length:
|00:03:42
|Location:
|ALPENA, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B-roll of the156th CRG conducting shoot, move, communicate and close quarters battle training at Sentry North, by 1st Lt. Eliezer Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
