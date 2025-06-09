7th Engineer Brigade Conduct Limited Visibility Wet Gap Crossing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966335" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 7th Engineer Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command conduct limited visibility wet gap crossing during exercise Saber Guardian 25 in Frecetai, Romania, June 10, 2025. Saber Guardian 25 is an exercise co-led by the Romanian Joint Force Command and U.S. Army Europe that is designed to improve the integration of multinational combat forces and interoperability, enabling allies and forces to operate together, allowing them to communicate more effectively through shared procedures creating war ready Soldiers ready to defend on any front. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Nathan Arellano Tlaczani)