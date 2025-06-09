Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Infantry Regiment Soldier discusses June 2025 training at Fort McCoy, preparing for deployment

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Staff Sgt. Mitchell Fromm, medic with the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discusses training June 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fromm talked about his team of medics getting ready for deployment and more. Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 23:29
    Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Wisconsin National Guard, 127th Infantry Regiment, IMCOM

