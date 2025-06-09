Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    127th Infantry Regiment surgeon discusses June 2025 training at Fort McCoy, preparing for deployment

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Maj. (Dr.) Christopher Zeman, surgeon for the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, discusses training June 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Zeman also discussed the work his battalion is doing to prepare for an upcoming deployment. Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 22:50
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Army National Guard
    127th Infantry Regiment
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard

