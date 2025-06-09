Maj. (Dr.) Christopher Zeman, surgeon for the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry Regiment, discusses training June 5, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Zeman also discussed the work his battalion is doing to prepare for an upcoming deployment. Wisconsin National Guard Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 22:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|966305
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-OK556-1748
|Filename:
|DOD_111065041
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 127th Infantry Regiment surgeon discusses June 2025 training at Fort McCoy, preparing for deployment, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.