Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Medics Train in Realistic Scenarios During JEMX-25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAVZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    U.S. military medical professionals from the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps conduct realistic combat casualty care training, including "walking blood bank" scenarios, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-25) on June 10, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The exercise enhances critical medical skills, fosters joint interoperability, and prepares participants for complex operational environments. (Video by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 22:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966303
    VIRIN: 250610-A-BW296-1224
    Filename: DOD_111065021
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: FORT CAVZOS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Medics Train in Realistic Scenarios During JEMX-25, by SSG Julio Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Cavazos
    JEMX2025
    JEMX-25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download