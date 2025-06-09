Military Medics Train in Realistic Scenarios During JEMX-25

U.S. military medical professionals from the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps conduct realistic combat casualty care training, including "walking blood bank" scenarios, during the Joint Emergency Medicine Exercise (JEMX-25) on June 10, 2025, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. The exercise enhances critical medical skills, fosters joint interoperability, and prepares participants for complex operational environments. (Video by Staff Sgt. Julio Hernandez)
|06.10.2025
|06.10.2025 22:40
|B-Roll
|966303
|250610-A-BW296-1224
|DOD_111065021
|00:01:57
|FORT CAVZOS, TEXAS, US
