Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    32nd IBCT surgeon discusses June 2025 training at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Lt. Col. Kevin R. Whitney, surgeon for the Wisconsin National Guard's 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discusses training June 5, 2025, by medics and other Soldiers with the 32nd at Fort McCoy, Wis. Whitney discussed training by Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion of the 127th Infantry Regiment completing training for medics specifically. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard regularly train at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 22:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 966302
    VIRIN: 250605-A-OK556-5834
    Filename: DOD_111065017
    Length: 00:07:55
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32nd IBCT surgeon discusses June 2025 training at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin Army National Guard
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Wisconsin National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download