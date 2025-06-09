32nd IBCT surgeon discusses June 2025 training at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/966302" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt. Col. Kevin R. Whitney, surgeon for the Wisconsin National Guard's 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discusses training June 5, 2025, by medics and other Soldiers with the 32nd at Fort McCoy, Wis. Whitney discussed training by Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion of the 127th Infantry Regiment completing training for medics specifically. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard regularly train at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)