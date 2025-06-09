32nd IBCT surgeon discusses June 2025 training at Fort McCoy

Lt. Col. Kevin R. Whitney, surgeon for the Wisconsin National Guard's 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, discusses training June 5, 2025, by medics and other Soldiers with the 32nd at Fort McCoy, Wis. Whitney discussed training by Soldiers with the 2nd Battalion of the 127th Infantry Regiment completing training for medics specifically. Members of the Wisconsin National Guard regularly train at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 22:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|966302
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-OK556-5834
|Filename:
|DOD_111065017
|Length:
|00:07:55
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
