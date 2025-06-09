Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    05.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250529-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2025) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, in conjunction with the Kanagawa Police Department, hosted a motorcycle safety demonstration on base which provided an opportunity for installation employees and Sailors to gain knowledge of riding motorcycles through interactive lessons and a riding course. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 23:54
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP

    Safety
    CFAY
    Motorcycle Awareness Month
    Motorcycle Basic Riding Training

