250529-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 29, 2025) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, in conjunction with the Kanagawa Police Department, hosted a motorcycle safety demonstration on base which provided an opportunity for installation employees and Sailors to gain knowledge of riding motorcycles through interactive lessons and a riding course. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer.)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 23:54
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|966295
|VIRIN:
|250529-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111064842
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Motorcycle Safety Demonstration, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
