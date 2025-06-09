B-Roll of the 36th Airlift Squadron during an airdrop training mission over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 28, 2025. The exercise supported loadmaster upgrade qualifications and ensured continued proficiency in multiple load configurations, maintaining mission readiness for airdrop operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2025 01:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966293
|VIRIN:
|250528-F-ZV099-7250
|Filename:
|DOD_111064802
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 36 AS airdrop training (B-Roll), by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.