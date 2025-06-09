Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    36 AS airdrop training (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Manuel Zamora  

    374th Airlift Wing

    B-Roll of the 36th Airlift Squadron during an airdrop training mission over Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 28, 2025. The exercise supported loadmaster upgrade qualifications and ensured continued proficiency in multiple load configurations, maintaining mission readiness for airdrop operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Manuel G. Zamora)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.11.2025 01:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966293
    VIRIN: 250528-F-ZV099-7250
    Filename: DOD_111064802
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 36 AS airdrop training (B-Roll), by SSgt Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Heavy equipment
    Yokota Air Base
    readiness
    36th AS
    Basic Enlisted Airman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download