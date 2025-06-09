III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from across III Armored Corps participate in the water survival test, during the third day of the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 10, 2025. The water survival maneuver tested the teams’ resilience and coordination, proving crucial in evaluating their ability to operate effectively under high-stress, life-threatening conditions. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Cecilia Ochoa)