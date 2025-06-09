III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3

Soldiers from across III Armored Corps participate in the water survival test, during the third day of the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 10, 2025. The water survival maneuver tested the teams’ resilience and coordination, proving crucial in evaluating their ability to operate effectively under high-stress, life-threatening conditions. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Cecilia Ochoa)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 21:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|966278
|VIRIN:
|250610-A-RK885-4586
|Filename:
|DOD_111064592
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
