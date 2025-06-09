Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Spc. Cecilia Ochoa 

    14th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across III Armored Corps participate in the water survival test, during the third day of the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 10, 2025. The water survival maneuver tested the teams’ resilience and coordination, proving crucial in evaluating their ability to operate effectively under high-stress, life-threatening conditions. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Cecilia Ochoa)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 21:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 966278
    VIRIN: 250610-A-RK885-4586
    Filename: DOD_111064592
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3, by SPC Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Best Squad Competition
    #III Armored Corps
    #IIIACBestSquad25
    #FortRiley

