III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition Day 3

Soldiers from across III Armored Corps participate in a mystery event, during the third day of the 2025 III Armored Corps Best Squad Competition on Fort Riley, Kansas, June 10, 2025. The mystery event revealed itself as a grueling two-mile equipment run followed by weapons assembly and function check, which pushed teams to demonstrate speed, precision, and mental focus under pressure. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Cecilia Ochoa)