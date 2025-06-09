Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th AFSOC Anniversary

    HILL AFB, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese and Airman 1st Class Jamie Echols

    2D Audiovisual Squadron

    Video made to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the Air Force Special Operations Command on May 22, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.10.2025 17:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 966270
    VIRIN: 250519-F-F3430-1001
    Filename: DOD_111064357
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: HILL AFB, UTAH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 35th AFSOC Anniversary, by SSgt Tristan Biese and A1C Jamie Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC
    2d Audiovisual Squadron
    2nd Audiovisual squadron
    AFSOC 35th Anniversary

