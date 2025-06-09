Video made to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the Air Force Special Operations Command on May 22, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 17:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966270
|VIRIN:
|250519-F-F3430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111064357
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|HILL AFB, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 35th AFSOC Anniversary, by SSgt Tristan Biese and A1C Jamie Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.