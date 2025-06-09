Fort Leonard Wood Army Birthday Run Is a 250-mile team relay run over the course of a week to celebrate the Army's 250th Birthday.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.10.2025 16:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|966261
|VIRIN:
|250110-A-XF369-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111064163
|Length:
|00:03:06
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood Army Birthday Run Day 2, by CPL Jesse Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.